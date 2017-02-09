'WWE 2K17' News: Early Look at 'Hall of Fame Showcase' DLC Pack Provided by the Developers

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Different downloadable content packs have already been released for "WWE 2K17," but there's still one more downloadable players can expect to see made available for the game in the not-too-distant future.

Facebook courtesy of WWE 2K'Hall of Fame Showcase' DLC pack expected to be released soon for 'WWE 2K17'

That one more DLC pack is none other than the "Hall of Fame Showcase" and developers recently gave fans a sneak peek at it via a new screenshot.

The screenshot shows some of the wrestlers who are included in the DLC pack, including the Fabulous Freebirds, the Big Boss Man, Jacqueline and Sting sporting his n.W.o Wolfpac ring gear.

Other wrestlers beyond those seen in the image are also featured in the upcoming DLC pack.

Detailed previously on the game's official website, players can also expect to see Cactus Jack, Diamond Dallas Page, Kerry and Kevin Von Erich, Ivory, Sting wearing his gold and black tights, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Papa Shango, The Godfather and The Big Show.

The aforementioned wrestlers will be made accessible in playable matches.

Notably, the "Hall of Fame Showcase" DLC pack has not been released for "WWE 2K17" just yet, though it is expected to be released sometime in the near future.

A patch released for the game just recently brought support for the "Hall of Fame Showcase," which is a pretty good indicator that developers may be planning to make it available to players soon.

Players interested in getting this DLC pack whenever it is released will be able to purchase it on its own for $9.99.

Alternatively, players can also get the "Hall of Fame Showcase" as part of the game's $29.99 season pass. Beyond the "Hall of Fame Showcase," the season pass also grants players access to the previously released "Legends Pack," "Future Stars Pack," "New Moves Pack" and "Accelerator."

More details about the new wrestlers and other additions coming to "WWE 2K17" should be made available in the near future.