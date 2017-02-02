'WWE 2K17' News: Patch 1.06 Now Available for PS4 and Xbox One, Fixes Previously Malfunctioning Moves

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Patch 1.06 has now been released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of "WWE 2K17," and this latest downloadable has been designed to fix different moves.

WWE 2K17 official websiteSupport for the 'Hall of Fame Showcase' DLC pack included in 'WWE 2K17's' recently released Patch 1.06

First off, players should notice that stamina consumption when performing certain moves has now been adjusted to be more in tune with what is observed during actual matches. Obviously, players suddenly losing way too much stamina for just executing a simple maneuver or not losing enough for trying a tiresome move can be problematic as it could affect gameplay balance. The new patch is designed to fix that.

Specific moves are getting fixed as well, according to the patch notes posted on the 2K Forums.

Apparently, there was a bug that could previously be encountered when trying to pull off the "Curb Stomp 2" that could cause the wrestler to just run continuously against the ropes that has now been eliminated. Players can also expect not to run into problems anymore whenever they go for the "Boom Drop," and the so-called "Dirty Pin" has been fixed as well.

Some features added via downloadable content packs have also been fixed by Patch 1.06.

Notably, an issue that led to hair dye being placed on the face of Luke Gallows has been addressed, though some fans have indicated that they didn't mind having this inside "WWE 2K17."

Patch 1.06 also provides support for the "Hall of Fame Showcase" DLC pack, hinting that the add-on will be made available sooner rather than later.

Featured in the "Hall of Fame Showcase" DLC pack are matches involving pro wrestling greats from yesteryear such as The Fabulous Freebirds, Jacqueline, Sting, the Big Boss Man and even Papa Shango, according to an earlier post on the game's official website.

Players interested in getting the "Hall of Fame Showcase" DLC pack can purchase it on its own for $9.99 or receive it as part of the game's $29.99 season pass.

More news about the additions coming to "WWE 2K17" should be made available soon.