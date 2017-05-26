WWE 2K18 Latest News: 2K Announces Fall Release

Publisher 2K Sports is ready to release another installment in its very successful series, as "WWE 2K18" has been confirmed to debut this fall.

WWE 2K17 official websiteAJ Styles in 'WWE 2K17'

According to ComicBook, fans of the video game franchise may expect its latest installment this fall. 2K has officially confirmed the news, sending WWE fans over the moon with the announcement.

"WWE 2K18" is one of the most anticipated games of the year. 2K is expected to reveal more details about it in the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo scheduled for next month. Based on speculations, the game will get an October release date for PlayStation 4, PS3, Xbox One and Xbox 360, just like with the "WWE 2K17" launch last year.

Much is expected in the upcoming game, considering how successful the past installments have been. According to Trusted Reviews, 2K will likely have a new wrestler to serve as the cover superstar. In "2K17," Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg dominated the scene. Some of the names predicted to take the spotlight this year are Finn Balor, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura. As for the upgrades included in "2K18," the website posits that it is time to bring back the Showcase Mode, which was previously scrapped in "2K17."

Improvements in Career Mode are also expected. Gamers will reportedly enjoy this more if they have added choices with regards to match types and feuds. Adding dialogue options to give the virtual fighter "a meaningful personality" is also said to be a valuable addition. Incidentally, Trusted Reviews said that the Career Mode is a perfect opportunity to relive the moments in classic time periods from World Wrestling Entertainment, like The Golden Age and Attitude, among others.

"2K18" is also expected to feature a revamped ringside commentary. Some of the remarks in "2K17" allegedly become stale and repetitive after several matches. Additional options and customization will also reportedly come a long way.