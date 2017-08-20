'WWE 2K18' News: 46 Superstars Announced to Be in Upcoming Game's Roster

"WWE 2K18" has added more characters to its roster, making it the "WWE 2K" title with the largest number of playable characters to date.

According to Game Spot, 2K Sports has confirmed that "WWE 2K18" will have a total of 46 wrestlers in the game. However, 2K Sports did not reveal the total number superstars included in the roster. This is just the first installment in the roster announcements, and fans can expect more news to come from the game's developers

The "WWE 2K18" roster comprises mostly of current WWE superstars such as Bray Wyatt, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Goldust and Jinder Mahal.

Forbes reported that some WWE legends will also be playable on "WWE 2K18," including Big Show, The Undertaker, Big Bossman, Diamond Dallas Page and British Bulldog.

Previously, 2K Sports has announced that John Cena, Rob Van Dam and Batista will be among the superstars joining "WWE 2K18." Seth Rollins has also been confirmed as the cover star. Rollins' selection as the cover boy for "WWE 2K18" came as a big surprise to many, especially since more established wrestlers often grace the cover of the game, and Rollins is still fairly new to the company.

Rollins now joins the exclusive cover boy list which includes The Rock, Brock Lesnar, Stone Cold and John Cena. Rollins will represent the worldwide marketing campaign for "WWE 2K18," which is "Be Like No One."

WWE Legend and Raw General Manager Kurt Angle will be included as a DLC bonus character.

"WWE 2K18" will be released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Oct. 17. Aside from the standard edition of the game, two more special editions will be launched. The Deluxe edition will come in a special package, plus a free season pass, pre-order bonus DLC and Collector's edition DLC, Game Spot reported.