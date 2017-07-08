'WWE 2K18' News: Big Changes for Universe, MyCareer Modes in the Works

Twitter courtesy of @WWEgames 'WWE 2K18' is officially set to be released for the PS4 and Xbox One

"WWE 2K18" is looking to capture an ideal snapshot of this current era of professional wrestling and present it to fans in a way that is recognizable and enjoyable, which is why big changes are expected to be applied to its game modes.

New information about the next installment of this wrestling game franchise finally came out recently, and they are pointing to significant changes being seen in the Universe and MyCareer modes.

During a recent interview with GameSpot, executive producer Mark Little revealed more about these mode-specific changes.

Starting with MyCareer, the new iteration of this mode that will be featured in the upcoming wrestling game is expected to be more focused and detailed as well.

There's a "more serious story" set to be told and players will be going through MyCareer knowing that it will eventually lead to the new Road to Glory mode, an addition developers have yet to fully detail.

A revamped MyCareer mode calls for a new character creation system, and "WWE 2K18's" developers are aiming to supply that.

Players will soon be given "fighting styles" to choose from so that their created character has a better base to start with and there will also be perks and upgrades to be unlocked.

Moving on now to Universe mode, probably the most significant change here is that it will now take into account the effects of last year's brand split.

The progression of Universe mode in this new game is expected to be "more fluid and organic," which may be a necessity given how packed the wrestling calendar is now.

One more change that players will likely notice whether they are playing either MyCareer or Universe mode is that Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton will now be the ones calling the action.

Wrestling fans can expect to hear more details about "WWE 2K18" ahead of its October arrival.