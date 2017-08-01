'WWE 2K18' News: 'Cena (Nuff)' Edition Detailed, Contains Roster Additions RVD, Batista and Two Extra Versions of John Cena

Twitter courtesy of @WWEGames Two extra versions of John Cena are included in the 'Cena (Nuff)' edition

John Cena has been the face of the WWE for a very long time, and just recently, it was revealed that he is also the cover of the "WWE 2K18's" collector's edition.

Dubbed as the "Cena (Nuff)" edition, this package contains several goodies that will likely be coveted by long-time fans of "Mr. Hustle, Loyalty and Respect."

Beginning with the additions that will actually be usable inside the upcoming video game, players will get the season pass and thus receive access to the downloadable content packs that will be announced in the future.

This special edition also enables players to use some additional wrestlers in the game. Two extra versions of Cena himself are included, and they call back to his matches at "ECW One Night Stand" in 2006 and "WrestleMania 26" in 2010. Releasing alongside those two versions of Cena are the opponents he faced at those events, with those being Rob Van Dam for "ECW One Night Stand" and "The Animal" Batista for "WrestleMania 26."

Wrestling fans who get the "Cena (Nuff)" edition will also gain access to two versions of Kurt Angle.

Several collectibles are also included in this special version of "WWE 2K18." The collectibles that fans will receive from the "Cena (Nuff)" edition are the Mattel Cena figure, the Fanatics Limited Edition Commemorative Plaque, and a specially designed package with a cover sleeve, highlighting Cena's long tenure with the WWE.

Extra "WWE SuperCard" items are also included.

Lastly, fans who purchase this collector's edition for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will also be granted early access. This means they can start playing on Oct. 13, while other fans will have to wait until Oct. 17. The game is also due out for the Nintendo Switch, but an exact release date for this version has not been announced just yet.

More news about "WWE 2K18" should be made available in the near future.