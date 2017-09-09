'WWE 2K18' News: Devs Reveal Which Superstars Will Have Alternate Versions in the Upcoming Game

Some alternate versions occupy the same character slot, while others take up separate spots on the roster

YouTube courtesy of WWE 2K Two versions of Finn Balor will be included in 'WWE 2K18'

Previous "WWE 2K" games have featured rosters complete with alternate versions of essentially the same wrestler, and this can also be expected of "WWE 2K18."

Several of the game's characters are going to have more than one version available to be used, and recently, developers revealed some of these Superstars.

According to a recent post on the 2K Forums, there will be two versions of WWE Hall of Famer the Big Boss Man in the game. The first version is the one that rose to prominence in the early '90s, while the other is one that fans of the "Attitude Era" may know.

There is also going to be two versions of the Big Show, with one being the iteration of the character that fans have seen on TV recently, while also included is the one from the early 2000s.

Two kinds of Bret "The Hitman" Hart from 1997 and 1998 will be made available to players as well.

Likely Hall of Famer Chris Jericho is being presented in two different ways.

The 1992 and 1998 editions of the wrestler known as DDP will be included in the roster too.

Players are also getting the late '80s and early '90s editions of the "Nature Boy" Ric Flair and joining him inside "WWE 2K18" is long-time rival Ricky Steamboat, who is similarly set to be depicted in two ways.

Appropriately enough, three different versions of Triple H are also in the game.

The alternate versions of those aforementioned wrestlers may feature some distinct differences, but they are relatively tame in comparison to other Superstars.

For instance, four personas of Mick Foley are going to be featured, ranging from early and late '90s Cactus Jack to the groovy Dude Love and the deranged Mankind.

Finn Balor and his "Demon" persona are in the game and so too are Kane and Corporate Kane. It is worth noting that Kane and Corporate Kane occupy the same character slot and then there is also a separate version of Kane from 1998.

Two kinds of Michael Hayes also take up a single character slot.

The Undertaker is perhaps the wrestler with the most alternate versions offered at five.

Fans who are getting the "Cena (Nuff)" edition of the game will also be given additional versions of John Cena, while those who pre-order will have access to the "American Hero" and "Wrestling Machine" personas of Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Lastly, there may be other wrestlers who are getting alternate versions who have not been mentioned as the roster was not completely revealed yet by the time the forum post went up.

More news about "WWE 2K18" should be made available soon.