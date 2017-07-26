'WWE 2K18' News: Devs Teasing the Collector's Edition, Set To Be Revealed July 27

Twitter courtesy of @WWEgames 'WWE 2K18' is officially set to be released for the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

"WWE 2K18" is coming out later this year. But well before that, developers will officially reveal all the items that will be included in the Collector's Edition of the game.

The developers have been teasing the upcoming reveal of the Collector's Edition over on Twitter.

One tweet provided a summary of the different items that will be included in the Collector's Edition, such as the season pass, bonus digital content and the pre-order bonuses. Fans who opt for this particular edition will also gain early access to the game and will likewise receive exclusive physical collectibles.

Another tweet from the developers suggested that there may be a special box given to fans who choose to purchase the Collector's Edition.

While fans wait to find out about all the goodies that will be included in this special edition of "WWE 2K18," they can check out what developers offered last year.

The Collector's Edition of "WWE 2K17" focused heavily on the company's developmental brand "NXT." Dubbed as the "NXT Edition," fans who bought this received collectibles such as the Canvas 2 Canvas lithograph featuring the work of artist Rob Schamberger and the autograph of Shinsuke Nakamura. There was also a Finn Balor figurine and special cards included in the Collector's Edition.

Extra items offered in the Collector's Edition that players could use in the game were some additional wrestlers and bonus points for MyCareer mode.

The box for the Collector's Edition was specially designed as well.

In all likelihood, the Collector's Edition for this year's installment of the series will likewise feature a theme, though developers have yet to hint at what it will be.

Fans will just have to wait until July 27 to find out what the Collector's Edition contains.

"WWE 2K18" will be released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Oct. 17, while those with early access can start playing on Oct. 13. A Nintendo Switch version of the game is also due out this fall.