'WWE 2K18' News: First Screenshots of Cover Athlete Seth Rollins Released, Draw Positive Reactions From Fans

'Entirely new' graphics engine being used for 'WWE 2K18'

Twitter courtesy of @WWEgames Seth Rollins is the cover athlete for 'WWE 2K18'

Fans have already seen what Seth Rollins looks like on "WWE 2K18's" cover. And now, they can also check out his character model thanks to some recently released screenshots.

The first screenshot was shared by Rollins himself over on Twitter.

Rollins seems pretty happy with how the screenshot turned out and quite a few fans have expressed their approval for it as well.

Following that screenshot shared by Rollins, the game's official account released another one. The second screenshot again shows the cover athlete, and this one has similarly managed to garner positive reactions from many fans as well.

It is worth noting that not all fans are getting super excited over those screenshots. Some are hinting that the screenshots may look somewhat different from the character models actually used in the game.

In any case, developers have expressed previously that they are working to feature improved visuals in "WWE 2K18."

The upcoming game is being billed as "the most realistic WWE game to date in the franchise," and in order to make that happen, the people working on the game shared that they have developed an "entirely new" graphics engine.

With this new graphics engine, developers are expecting to produce better lighting, new camera effects and even the wrestlers themselves should look more realistic.

Furthermore, the developers also noted that they have worked to improve the looks of the arenas to be included and even how the members of the crowd will appear.

Gameplay improvements have been teased as well, with developers indicating that new match mechanics and match types will be featured.

Other game components such as MyCareer and Universe Mode are getting updated as well.

"WWE 2K18" is set to be released for the PS4 and Xbox One on Oct. 17, while a Nintendo Switch version will also be made available sometime within the fall season.