'WWE 2K18' News: Gameplay Video Offers Better Look at Improved Visuals of Upcoming Game

Twitter courtesy of @WWEgames Seth Rollins is the cover athlete for 'WWE 2K18'

Over the past few weeks, developers have provided fans with early looks at the improved visuals that will be featured in "WWE 2K18."

Previously released screenshots have shown off detailed and more accurate character models. And now, there are also gameplay videos offering early looks at what wrestling fans may be able to play later this year.

One video posted by the "Smacktalks" YouTube channel is proving to be an interesting one, as it featured some of the changes that are expected to be included in the latest installment of this series.

The gameplay video featured an Elimination Chamber match, with Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin being the competitors most prominently featured.

Before the action even starts though, fans may have already noticed one significant change as Rollins was given an entrance sequence prior to the beginning of the match.

Viewers can also see some of the individual members of the audience, which is a step up from what previous "WWE 2K" games provided.

Once the match gets underway, viewers can then see Rollins and Corbin going at it. For the most part, the wrestling sequences still look pretty similar to how they did before, though it seems like some of the new features have not been showcased yet.

Fans may have also noticed that Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton are now the ones calling the matches. Unfortunately, it looks like there are still some issues with commentary.

There are still awkward pauses in the commentary, resulting in sequences not being called and some lines still cut out unexpectedly.

Not all new features that have been touted previously by the developers can be seen in the gameplay video, so fans may have to wait a bit longer to check those out.

"WWE 2K18" is set to be released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Oct. 17 and for the Nintendo Switch sometime during the fall.