'WWE 2K18' News: Hall of Famer Curates Soundtrack

(Photo: 2K Games) "WWE 2K18" cover athlete Seth Rollins.

To some, the soundtrack "WWE 2K18" will have is as important as the lineup they will see in action in the next-generation wrestling simulation game. 2K Games knows that too.

This is why they put up fan-favorite wrestling superstar and Word Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to the task.

The Rock executive produced the "WWE 2K18" and personally handpicked the 11 songs on the list across all genres of music.

The WWE icon thrown in the Bruno Mars song "Runaway Baby" and Kanye West's "Black Skinhead" to the mix and did not forget to add "Rocky Mountain Way" by Joe Walsh. Eazy-E's "Boyz-N-The-Hood" and "Soul Man" by Blues Brothers should mix it up.

The Rock professed serious love for rapper Tech N9ne's work by adding in two songs of his — "Straight Out the Gate" featuring Krizz Kaliko and Serj Tankian and "Last One Standing" by Mayday, where he was the featured artist.

The "WWE 2K18" soundtrack could not get any better with Kid Rock's "You Never Met a White Boy Quite Like Me" and "Smokin'" by Boston.

Completing the list are the songs "Down with the Sickness" by Disturbed and "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer" by George Thorogood and The Destroyers.

The Rock took to Instagram to gush about the "WWE 2K18" gig and why he ended up with those songs in the first place:

I ain't knockin' no more, I'm breakin' in.. Had fun Executive Producing #WWE2K18 and partnering with #AppleMusic. My playlist below are some of my personal favorites to workout and get hyped to or if you just wanna be a cool BAMF, I got your back with these tracks. * Link to listen in my bio. Enjoy..

"WWE 2K18" will be out on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Oct. 17. A Nintendo Switch version will follow sometime this fall.