'WWE 2K18' News: Improved Realism a Target for Upcoming Wrestling Game

Twitter courtesy of @WWEgames 'WWE 2K18' is officially set to be released for the PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch

New features, a larger roster and even just improved gameplay - these are the things that fans can apparently expect from "WWE 2K18." But for players who want their wrestling action to be as close to the real thing as it can be, nothing may be as noteworthy as the developers' stated desire to make this upcoming installment of the series more realistic than ever.

In a recent post on the series' official website, developers shared that the new game "will be the most realistic WWE game to date in the franchise."

So how exactly are the developers planning to meet that goal?

Going back to that post, the folks behind the game shared that they were making significant changes to the graphics engine. With these changes applied, players can apparently expect to see better lighting and more realistic skin.

Speaking recently to GameSpot, executive producer Mark Little offered some more details regarding how "WWE 2K18's" visuals were being improved, sharing that new skin shaders were being used and that physically-based rendering will be featured as well.

Wrestler animations are being refined too with some new ones getting added to the mix as well.

It makes sense that the developers are putting extra time into ensuring that the wrestlers look as good as possible, but they are not the only ones getting a makeover.

The arenas and crowds will be updated as well. The crowds will even be able to provide better chants now, so bad guys showing off may have boos rain down on them while the babyfaces doing well may receive those adoring and supportive cheers.

It is still unclear just how the arenas may have changed.

Wrestling fans will be able to see for themselves just how realistic "WWE 2K18" turns out to be as soon as it is released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox and the Nintendo Switch later this year.