'WWE 2K18' News: Kurt Angle Will Be the Pre-Order Bonus, Two Versions of the Hall Of Famer To Be Offered

Wikimedia CommonsTwo versions of Kurt Angle will be featured in 'WWE 2K18'

The pre-order bonus for "WWE 2K18" was revealed just recently, and it is none other than WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Angle himself was the one to break the news over on Twitter, as he shared that it was indeed true that he is now set to be the WWE Superstar who players will receive for pre-ordering the upcoming wrestling game. Angle even included a stylized image together with the game's logo in his announcement.

Just as with previous superstars who were offered as pre-order bonuses, there will be two different versions of the multi-time world champion released.

In a new article posted on WWE.com, the first version of Angle will feature his "American Hero" persona. The other version of him that will be made available to players is known as the "Wrestling Machine. This is the iteration of the Hall of Famer that players may recognize from later on in his career and was also the one he used in ECW, according to the article.

For wrestling fans who still want to see more of Angle in "WWE 2K18," they can catch the official trailer that will be shown for the first time during the July 10 edition of "Monday Night RAW."

Now, what is still unclear at this point is if Angle will indeed only be made available via pre-ordering "WWE 2K18" or if the two versions of him will be released in a downloadable content pack later on.

Notably, "WWE 2K17's" pre-order bonus, Goldberg, was eventually made available even to those players who opted not to get the game ahead of time.

Fans are also still waiting to hear which other wrestlers will be included in the new game, as only Angle and cover star Seth Rollins have been confirmed thus far.

"WWE 2K18" will be made available to all players on Oct. 17, but those who opt to get either the Deluxe or Collector's Editions can start playing on Oct. 13.