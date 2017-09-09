'WWE 2K18' News: Locations and Wrestlers' Weights Will Be Factors to Consider in New Carry System

New Carry System will allow players to execute more moves in the upcoming game

YouTube courtesy of WWE 2K A new Carry System is going to bring additional gameplay elements to 'WWE 2K18'

One of the most significant additions included in "WWE 2K18" is the new Carry System that will come into play whenever matches are going on.

With this new system, developers are giving players more ways to attack their opponents. But before fans go nuts with all the new moves they can pull off, they should be aware that more variables are now going to be considered.

Creative director Lynell Jinks talked about those variables in a recently released developer video that featured the game and the Carry System in particular.

Beginning with how surroundings are going to impact gameplay, Jinks noted that there are now more "points of interest" where players can execute moves.

Examples of these "points of interest" include the turnbuckles, the ropes, the ringposts, the ring aprons, and for those who really want to dish out some heavy damage, they can also opt to slam their opponents onto the barricades, the announcer's table, the ramp and even the steel steps.

"WWE 2K18" players should know that they cannot pull off these carry-based moves all of the time.

As Jinks revealed in the video, the weight of the wrestler being carried is also going to be a factor considered by the new system, which is going to be a good thing. After all, cruiserweights should not be able to just lug around super heavyweights like the Big Show whenever they want to.

Furthermore, fatigue is going to be a factor as well, and what this likely means is that carry moves may be harder to pull off later in matches.

It also looks like the new Carry System is going to give players more freedom in terms of how they can inflict damage upon their opponents.

Wrestling fans will be able to try out the new Carry System for themselves as soon as "WWE 2K18" is released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Oct. 17 and for the Nintendo Switch sometime this fall.