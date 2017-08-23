'WWE 2K18' News: More Details About the Carry System, Revamped Rumble Mechanics Revealed

Twitter courtesy of @WWEgames 'WWE 2K18' is set to be released for the PS4 and Xbox One on Oct. 17 and for the Nintendo Switch sometime this fall

Wrestling fans have likely already seen how much "WWE 2K18" is improving upon its predecessors from a visual standpoint, but there are other changes in the works as well.

Gameplay changes are set to be introduced too, and these are the ones players need to know more about if they want to consistently win matches.

During an interview with Brian "FranchisePlay" Mazique, executive producer Mark Little talked about the gameplay improvements that are going to change how matches flow.

First off, Little revealed more information about the new Carry System that the game will utilize.

The Carry System lets players pick up their opponents in different ways, and from there, they can execute a variety of actions. While carrying an opponent, players can opt to just continue with a specific move or change things up a bit by placing the other wrestler on to some piece of the ring or any other element of the environment.

The opponents being carried can fight out of their prone positions as well.

Little also talked about the new pinfall system that will be used in "WWE 2K18." While earlier installments of the series may not have penalized wrestlers enough for being hit with signature moves at inopportune times, the new game is changing that.

Now, players will find that it is more challenging to kick out of pinning predicaments, so they need to be on their guard at all times or else they may be on the bad end of a surprising outcome.

Little also shared more about how the "Royal Rumble" match is going to change.

A new elimination system is now in place, and quick eliminations may even take place if the right conditions are met. Developers are also introducing a revamped rollout system that may come in handy for times when players need to take a break.

Wrestling fans will be able to experience these gameplay additions and changes themselves as soon as "WWE 2K18" is released later this year.