'WWE 2k18' News: New Game Looks and Feels More Realistic

"WWE 2K18" is about to bring major changes to the franchise this 2017. The upcoming game will feature more wrestling scenarios, more realistic lighting and a Nintendo Switch version later this year.

2k Games official website A promo image for "WWE 2k18" featuring Seth Rollins on the cover, as shown in 2K Games' official website.

The graphics and lighting for the upcoming "WWE 2K18" look way better than they have ever been, especially in motion, as noted by Forbes. New visual and particle effects highlight the details of each contender, especially when they make their big entrance whether by a dazzling fireworks show or by a smokier and more shrouded reveal.

Part of this realistic feel is the addition of new animations to the game. 2K Games has even gone as far as adding dozens of new animations — 80 and counting, as the devs add more — to really sell the moves and taunts of different wrestling stars.

A new feature coming to the new "WWE" title is the quick pin, adding an element of surprise to the matches. A sneaky way to end a match, this underhanded takedown is best done via a distraction, like in the TV bouts, as reviewed by IGN.

2K Games has added a dozen or so new match scenarios that serve as interferences to the match. These can come in different forms — from of a quick run-in, to a distracting walk-in complete with blaring entrance music and effects. These sudden events open up a quick pin opportunity that wrestlers can take advantage of to pull off an easy win.

"WWE 2K18" is also coming to the Nintendo Switch, which is another first for the franchise. This will be the first time that a "WWE 2K" game is launching for a Nintendo console, as announced by cover star Seth Rollins last month.

The video below shows the reveal of Seth Rollins as the cover wrestler for EA Games' "WWE 2K18," coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Oct. 17, and for the Nintendo Switch in fall of this year.