'WWE 2K18' News: Pre-Orders Begin for John Cena-Themed Special Edition With Exclusive Action Figure

2K Games/Twitter/@WWEgames Promotional image for the "WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) Edition"

Pre-orders are now being accepted for the John Cena-themed Special Edition of the upcoming sports simulation game "WWE 2K18." The package includes several exclusive items, including a John Cena action figure.

The "Cena (Nuff)" action figure was crafted by no less than the famous Barbie-maker Mattel. Other physical items in the exclusive package, which is officially called the "WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) Edition," include the limited edition Fanatics Commemorative Plaque. The plaque contains a signed photo of Cena in his 16th World Championship win during the Royal Rumble match earlier this year and a patch of the Ring Mat from the said event.

The package also gives players limited edition cards of Cena and other all-time favorite wrestlers such as Batista and Rob Van Dam, aka RVD.

On the digital contents, the "WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) Edition" gives players more additional playable characters in the roster such as Batista and RVD. There will be variants of the Cena characters: one based on his appearance at the ECW One Night Stand event in 2006 and another inspired by his stint at WrestleMania 26.

The WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) Edition also includes the Kurt Angle Pack that includes two versions of playable Kurt Angle characters.

Meanwhile, the Cena-themed special edition will automatically include all the digital contents found in the "WWE 2K18" Deluxe Edition such as the four-day Early Access privilege and the game's Season Pass for the upcoming expansion titles of "WWE 2K18."

The package was released to celebrate Cena's 15 years in the WWE. He first appeared in a SmackDown episode on June 27, 2002 where he accepted a challenge posed by Kurt Angle.

While Cena lost in his first game, he quickly gained the attention of fans, especially after being congratulated by already well-known WWE wrestlers such as the Undertaker.

Kurt Angle appears to still remember Cena's first-ever WWE match vividly and told Fox Sports in a recent interview: "I was his first match when he started in WWE, and I knew right then that he was very special." He added: "I wouldn't put him at the very top of the list, but he is one of the best."

"WWE 2K18" will be released on Oct. 17 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and the Windows PC.