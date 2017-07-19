'WWE 2K18' News: Tyson Kidd Will Be Included in Upcoming Game

Twitter courtesy of @WWEgames 'WWE 2K18' is set to be released for the PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch

"WWE 2K18" is expected to once again feature an enormous roster, and one of its members will apparently be Tyson Kidd.

As wrestling fans may know, Kidd has been out action for quite some time now after he sustained a severe injury.

The injury came at an unfortunate time too, as Kidd was by then coming off of a successful run with tag team partner Cesaro and was in the midst of an intriguing stint at WWE's developmental brand, "NXT."

The good news is that while Kidd may never wrestle inside a ring again in real life, he can still dazzle with his abilities inside the upcoming wrestling game.

Kidd was the one who confirmed the news himself.

Spotted recently by Just Push Start, Kidd, whose real name is Theodore James Wilson, responded to a fan over on Twitter who asked if he would be featured in the new wrestling game. Kidd's response was a simple, "Yes I will."

With Kidd confirming that he will be in "WWE 2K18," he joins cover star Seth Rollins and pre-order bonus Kurt Angle as the other Superstars who fans can count on seeing inside the game.

Of course, while they have not been confirmed just yet, other well-known wrestlers such as Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will likely be included too.

At this point, it is still unclear if the members of WWE's Cruiserweight Division will also be featured.

Notable names such as Neville, The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher compete as cruiserweights in the WWE, though given the tepid reaction to the division thus far, there is no guarantee that they will be included at this point.

"WWE 2K18" is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Oct. 17, while the Switch version of the game has been given a fall release window.