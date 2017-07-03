'WWE 2K18' News: Upcoming Trailer Will Focus on Pre-Order Superstar Kurt Angle

Wikimedia Commons Kurt Angle was recently announced as the pre-order Superstar for 'WWE 2K18'

Wrestling fans were given a pretty good reason to get excited for "WWE 2K18" after it was revealed recently that none other than Kurt Angle will be the pre-order bonus for this year, and more details about this may be coming soon.

Not long after Angle himself announced that he was indeed the pre-order Superstar, developers gave fans something new to look forward to.

In a recent post on WWE.com, it was revealed that the official trailer starring Angle as the pre-order bonus for the upcoming game will air on the July 10 edition of "Monday Night RAW."

No further details regarding the trailer were revealed but the ones released for previous installments of the series may offer some clues.

Back in 2014, the pre-order trailer for Sting focused on this wrestler's mysterious aura and it also resembled the wrestler's trademark entrance in some ways.

The pre-order trailer for last year's pre-order Superstar, Goldberg, was a little more cinematic and also longer.

The video began with men in uniform approaching a seemingly dangerous enclosure. As the tension built, an explosion occurred and Goldberg was shown emerging from the smoke, a nod to his famously intimidating march to the ring.

In all likelihood, the pre-order for Angle will also take some cues from his entrance.

There will be two different versions of Angle included in "WWE 2K18."

The first version shows the recently honored Hall of Famer during his glory days while using the "American Hero" persona. Players will also be given access to the "Wrestling Machine" version of Angle that he popularized later on in his storied career.

A number of other Superstars including several legends are expected to be included in the upcoming game's roster, though developers have yet to announce all the wrestlers who will be featured.

"WWE 2K18" will be released on Oct. 17, but fans who purchase either the Deluxe or Collector's Editions can get started on Oct. 13.