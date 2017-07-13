'WWE 2K18' News: What to Expect From the Nintendo Switch Version of Upcoming Wrestling Game

Twitter courtesy of @WWEgames 'WWE 2K18' is officially set to be released for the PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch

The latest installment of the "WWE 2K" franchise, "WWE 2K18," is getting a new home in the form of the Nintendo Switch, and fans can apparently expect some interesting things from it.

In a recent post on the game's official website, developers revealed that players can experience this title in different ways.

If players opt to keep the Switch docked, they can then go ahead and play the game on TV, much like how it can be enjoyed using other consoles.

Thanks to the specific capabilities of the Switch, players who get this new wrestling game for Nintendo's hybrid platform can also try it out as a portable offering and see how they like it.

It is still unclear if the Switch version of "WWE 2K18" will differ from the ones coming to other platforms in other ways, so wrestling fans will have to stay tuned for that.

Developers also revealed over on Twitter that the Switch variant of the upcoming wrestling game will not be based on previous gen versions.

While there may be things unique to the Switch version of "WWE 2K18," developers noted that it will also share features with its counterparts going to other consoles.

For instance, Switch owners can count on seeing new animations and improved visuals that are meant to make the game appear more realistic.

Developers are also introducing some new components such as the grapple carry system as well as 8-man matches.

Existing components are getting updated too, with MyCareer mode getting an extra addition in the form of Road to Glory mode.

More creation options are also expected to be introduced, and of course, the game will again feature a large roster.

While the versions of "WWE 2K18" coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One already have exact release dates, the one planned for the Switch thus far only has a fall 2017 release window.