'WWE 2K18' News: Which Cruiserweights Made the Final Roster?

'Gentleman' Jack Gallagher will be featured in 'WWE 2K18'

The last members of "WWE 2K18's" launch day roster were finally revealed just recently, and as it turns out, there will be quite a few members of the Cruiserweight Division who will be playable characters.

The folks from Just Push Start put together the results of the recent roster reveals and came up with a handy list of all the wrestlers set to be included, and among them are 10 Cruiserweights.

Probably the best known of all the Cruiserweights who will be in the game is none other than the current king of the division, Neville.

Neville has dominated this current iteration of the Cruiserweight Division, as he has already been its champion for more than 200 days across two reigns.

The man who will try to end Neville's current reign atop the division is also going to be in "WWE 2K18."

Former tag team title competitor Enzo Amore may have had a bitter falling out with former partner Big Cass, but it seems like he has landed on his feet, after managing to quickly earn a shot at the Cruiserweight Championship.

Also included in the game are other Cruiserweights who have held the division's championship in the past, such as inaugural titleholder TJP, The Brian Kendrick, Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa.

Another former championship challenger, "Gentleman" Jack Gallagher, is also a member of the roster.

Rounding out the list of the Cruiserweights who will have virtual counterparts are Cedric Alexander, Gran Metalik, Noam Dar.

Unfortunately, it looks like other active members of the division such as Ariya Daivari, Drew Gulak, Lince Dorado, Mustafa Ali and Tony Nese have been left off the roster. They could probably still be added later on as DLC, though it is unclear if developers are planning on doing so.

Nevertheless, it looks like the Cruiserweight Division is going to be fairly well represented in the game, which should allow fans to create their own dream matchups involving its members.

"WWE 2K18" is due out for the PS4 and Xbox One on Oct. 17 and for the Nintendo Switch sometime this fall.