'WWE 2K18' Release Date, Latest News: Possible First Glimpse at E3

The suspense surrounding the upcoming video game "WWE 2K18" may finally die down with reports that the game could be making an appearance at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 (E3 2017).

(Photo: Facebook/WWEgames)A promotional photo upcoming video game "WWE 2K18."

The video game itself was already confirmed a few months ago, but it was previously uncertain whether or not it would be making an appearance in E3. This year, it seems that the new "WWE 2K" game could be shown at the event and discussed via interview — a first for the video game franchise.

GameSpot published the official schedule set for E3 2017 this month, and the event started on Saturday, June 10, and is set to conclude on Thursday, June 15. The event is expected to provide massive updates from gaming companies like Ubisoft, Bethesda, Nintendo and many others. It has also been revealed that a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) segment has been arranged to take place on June 15.

According to The Bitbag, it is still a little too early to expect that a gameplay video for "WWE 2K18" will be unveiled at E3, if previous years are any indication. Should there be a trailer launch at the event, it is more likely a video featuring some of the WWE superstars, including the game's cover athlete.

With "WWE 2K18" essentially confirmed for E3, fans are expecting to see some features from previous installments of the franchise return to the upcoming game. For example, after its disappearance from last year's "WWE 2K" game, the franchise's Showcase Mode is anticipated to make a comeback in the upcoming game. There are also hopes that the mode will be focusing on The Undertaker as a tribute since he just retired this year.

"WWE 2K18" is expected to be officially unveiled at SummerSlam 2017, which is where "WW 2K17" was also announced last year. As for its availability, the upcoming game is anticipated to be released sometime between October and November of this year.