'WWE 2K18' Roster News: 37 More Superstars Revealed

Facebook/WWEgames A promotional photo upcoming video game "WWE 2K18."

"WWE 2K18" is shaping up to be a complete console simulation of today's WWE scene as 2K Games unveils another set of 37 new names coming to the game. The latest installment of the "WWE 2K" franchise is set for release on Oct. 17 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The development team behind "WWE 2K18" is revealing more members to the roster of the upcoming game, along with new screenshots and walk-in videos that highlight how the new title makes the most out of its visual updates.

Thirty-seven new grapplers are confirmed to be in the game, as introduced through an exclusive update by WWE and IGN, as part of their ongoing roster reveal series. The first 47 WWE superstars were already unveiled, and now, this new list brings the number up to 84 wrestlers confirmed for the game's launch in less than two months.

First up, 10 wrestling legends have been confirmed for "WWE 2K18," including Goldberg, the Earthquake, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, Larry Zbyszko, and Brutus Beefcake. They will be joined by Greg Valentine, the Edge, the Godfather, Edde Guerrero and Daniel Bryan as well.

Ten female superstars are also coming, with Maryse, Naomi, Sasha Banka, Bayley and Ivory making it into this year's "WWE 2K" roster, along with Natalya, Mickie James, Becky Lunch, Tamina, and Ember Moon.

Tag Team stars join in as Kerry and Kevin Von Erich joins Jey and Jimmy Uso, as well as Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder.

This year's top talents are also represented, of course, as Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, The Miz and Roman Reigns represent this batch of current superstars.

It won't be a complete "WWE 2K" game without the fan favorites, as six all-time greats are confirmed for this year's roster as well. The Rock, Randy Orton, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar and John Cena rounds out this second round of "WWE 2K18" roster reveals.

The video below shows some in-game footage of new stars as listed off by Samoa Joe for "WWE 2K18," coming to consoles this Oct. 17.