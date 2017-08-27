'WWE 2K18' Roster News, Update: Hulk Hogan Unlikely to Be Included After Latest Omission by WWE

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Wrestler Hulk Hogan poses for a photo as a fan also poses as he walks in the Los Angeles Convention Center while on site to promote Majesco Entertainment's ''Hulk Hogan's Main Event'' video game on Kinect for Xbox 360 during the Electronic Entertainment Expo or E3 in Los Angeles June 7, 2011.

It looks like the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is not ready for Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan just yet and he may not be part of "WWE 2K18."

WWE leaves out Hogan once again in a recent survey asking fans about their 10 favorite WWE Superstars, NXT Superstars or WWE Legends.

According to Wrestling Inc, Hogan was not part of the list of choices while legends like Dusty Rhodes, Goldberg, Eddie Guerrero, The Ultimate Warrior, Bruno Sammartino, Ric Flair, Roddy Piper, Shawn Michaels, Sting, Steve Austin, Randy Savage, The Rock, The Undertaker and Triple H were all there.

This comes to many as a pretty clear indication that WWE is not ready to welcome him back yet. That being said, fans might not want to hold out hope he will be in "WWE 2K18."

WWE and Hogan parted ways back in 2015 after a video of the latter going off on a racist rant made the rounds. The company removed each and every reference of the superstar on its websites including his merchandise in the official WWE shop.

His planned downloadable content (DLC) appearance in "WWE 2K15" was ultimately canceled and Hogan was nowhere to be seen in the game that followed.

Hogan's glaring omission from the survey shows that a reconciliation with WWE is not in order just yet so a "WWE 2K18" is very unlikely at this point.

2K Games has been teasing this year's iteration of the wrestling simulation hit. The developer recently revealed 37 superstars included in the "WWE 2K18" lineup.

Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and Roman Reigns were unsurprisingly part of the lineup. Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, John Cena, Sasha Banks and Bayley will also be part of the action and many more.

The studio also treated fans to a look at what the entrance of superstars The Miz and Ember Moon will look like in the game.

"WWE 2K18" releases Oct. 17.