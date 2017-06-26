'WWE 2K18' Rumors: Hall of Famer Kurt Angle May Become a Member of the Game's Roster

Fans are crossing their fingers that Kurt Angle may really become one of the wrestlers featured in "WWE 2K18."

Wikimedia CommonsWWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle may be featured in 'WWE 2K18'

Not long after Angle was announced for the WWE's Hall of Fame, speculations began to emerge that he might be included in this year's "WWE 2K" game.

That has not been confirmed just yet, but there is a new rumor hinting at the possibility.

According to a recent report from Cageside Seats, Angle is "still expected to be the legend attached to this year's WWE 2K18 video game."

It would not be that surprising if Angle were indeed added to the lineup, especially since the rosters of the previous games from this series have already included their fair share of wrestling luminaries from years past.

Angle's inclusion may be handled a bit differently than what has been done with many of the other legends, however.

As WrestlingRumors.net pointed out, the more recent installments of this wrestling game franchise have included featured legends such as Sting and Goldberg and they were offered as pre-order bonuses.

It is possible that Angle receives that same treatment as well, especially given how many fans want to see him inside "WWE 2K18."

Interestingly enough, there were different versions of Sting and Goldberg offered when they were designated as pre-order bonuses. It will be interesting to see if various versions of Angle will be made available to fans as well should he indeed be announced as the pre-order bonus.

Developers have also yet to fully flesh out the roster of the upcoming game, though fans can probably count on seeing mainstays such as John Cena, Randy Orton and Roman Reigns along with numerous Superstars who have been with the company for a while.

New additions are expected to be introduced this year as well, and some of them may even be coming from the re-established cruiserweight division.

"WWE 2K18" will be released on Oct. 17, but those who opt to get either the Deluxe or Collector's Edition can play it as early as Oct. 13.