'WWE 2K18' Rumors: Scans of AJ Styles Shared By Pixelgun Studio, Believed To Be for Upcoming Game

Barring an unexpected development, a new entry from the "WWE 2K" franchise – expected to be known as "WWE 2K18" – will likely be released later this year. Meanwhile, some new things spotted online are seemingly hinting at the work that has already been done for this game.

Recently, Pixelgun Studio shared some new images of a scan of WWE Superstar AJ Styles over on Facebook. The images show Styles striking that pose that WWE fans will recognize right away.

The studio did not state what the scan would be used for, but many wrestling fans expect that it will be used in some way in the next installment of the "WWE 2K" series.

As Just Push Start pointed out, the studio has also scanned Superstars before for previous installments of the wrestling game franchise. It would not be surprising if the studio has been assigned to do the scanning again for the new game.

For now, developers have yet to reveal important details about the game expected to be known as "WWE 2K18."

Clues about which new Superstars may be featured in the game have not been shared just yet, though a recent article from WhatCulture puts forth some interesting suggestions, including NXT standouts Ember Moon and the Authors of Pain.

At this point, it is also hard to tell which Superstar may end up getting the cover spot, though main eventers such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and even the aforementioned AJ Styles could be the leading candidates.

No release date or even a release window for this game has also been shared thus far, though it is worth noting that October has served as the month for when recent installments of this series were made available.

Even if many important details regarding what "WWE 2K18" will be like have not been shared just yet, that could still change sometime in the near future.