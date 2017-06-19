'WWE 2K18' Rumors: Seth Rollins to Make a Big Announcement, Related to Cover of Upcoming Game?

Though "WWE 2K18" has already been confirmed, the new wrestling game is still without an important element, namely its cover star, but that may change soon enough.

Twitter courtesy of @WWEgames'WWE 2K18' will be made available this fall

In a recent tweet, the WWE promoted Seth Rollins' upcoming appearance on ESPN's "SportsCenter" to make a "big announcement."

The tweet ultimately left out what Rollins would announce, but quite a few fans are already guessing that this announcement has something to do with the next installment of the wrestling game franchise.

It is also possible that Rollins may just be dropping by "SportsCenter" to promote an upcoming pay-per-view or perhaps "Monday Night Raw," though given how uncommon this kind of appearance is, it is likely that it will be for something special – such as a video game cover reveal.

Notably, this is not the first time that Rollins has been mentioned as the potential cover star for the next "WWE 2K" game.

Earlier this month, a report from Cageside Seats indicated that Rollins is indeed the wrestler set to land the cover of "WWE 2K18." As that report also noted, the rumored selection of Rollins would break the recent trend of the "WWE 2K" cover being used to promote an older star.

While wrestling fans wait a little longer to find out if the "Kingslayer" has been chosen as the next cover star, there is another interesting rumor surrounding the upcoming game that fans may want to hear about.

Just recently, a listing for the game posted by the Austrian retail chain Libro hinted that it would also be made available for the Nintendo Switch, GoNintendo.com reported. The listing appears to have been taken down, but it can still be seen in this post from NeoGAF user "RBH."

Fans should hear more about "WWE 2K18's" cover star and the platforms that will support the game soon enough, as it is expected to be released sometime in the fall.