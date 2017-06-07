'WWE 2K18' Rumors: The 'Kingslayer' Seth Rollins May Be the Next Cover Star

Wrestling fans already know that they are getting "WWE 2K18" later this year, but there are still numerous important details about it that have not been revealed just yet, including which WWE Superstar may be on its cover.

Twitter courtesy of @WWEgamesSeth Rollins could end up being 'WWE 2K18's' cover star

An official announcement regarding who the cover star is still has not been shared either by the developers or the folks over at the WWE. However, a new rumor may have already identified which WWE Superstar has been given this coveted spot.

According to a recent report from Cageside Seats, none other than the "Kingslayer" Seth Rollins may be the one who will be featured on the upcoming game's cover.

Rollins getting the nod would be an interesting choice for a few reasons.

First off, as the aforementioned report pointed out, Rollins getting the cover spot will represent a significant change. For "WWE 2K17," part-timer Brock Lesnar landed the cover, while "WWE 2K16" featured Stone Cold Steve Austin. In contrast to those two, Rollins is a full-time member of WWE's active roster.

Rollins possibly being selected as the "WWE 2K18" cover star is also interesting because there seemed to be other candidates who may be considered as more obvious choices, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, and if developers are looking for a legend, then they could have gone for The Undertaker.

Rollins is far from a poor choice, however, as he remains one of the WWE's top stars and someone who is getting more support from the fans after his "WrestleMania" feud with Triple H.

While Rollins still has not been confirmed as the cover star, it was officially revealed earlier this year that the upcoming game will be released sometime in the fall, according to a news release from Take-Two.

Interestingly enough, however, platforms for this new wrestling game have not been listed just yet.

More news about "WWE 2K18" should be made available in the near future.