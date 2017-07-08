'WWE 2K18' Rumors: Which Superstars Will Be Offered as DLC for the Latest Installment of the Series?

Twitter courtesy of @WWEgames 'WWE 2K18' is officially set to be released for the PS4 and Xbox One

This year's installment of the "WWE 2K" franchise, "WWE 2K18," is expected to feature a large roster that may be made even bigger by the addition of downloadable content characters.

Currently though, the members of the base roster and the DLC additions have not been revealed just yet.

Recent history may offer some clues related to who may be introduced as the DLC additions, however.

For "WWE 2K17," developers released three different character packs post-launch that expanded the game's roster and followed specific themes.

One DLC pack added some younger wrestlers to the game, while another brought back some legends from yesteryear.

There was also a "Hall of Fame Showcase" DLC pack that highlighted the members of the 2016 Hall of Fame class.

Should developers decide to make similar character packs available again for "WWE 2K18," there are some wrestlers who stand out as likely DLC additions.

First off, the DLC pack featuring younger wrestlers will likely contain some of the NXT standouts. The Authors of Pain could be included in this pack, and if current NXT Champion Bobby Roode is not a part of the game's base roster, developers may then add him and his glorious entrance music using this downloadable.

As for the character pack including legends, the contents of this one are tougher to nail down, though developers may use this to bring back some beloved figures who may otherwise be cut from the final game.

Lastly, the "Hall of Fame Showcase" DLC pack will likely feature names from this year's Hall of Fame class. With Kurt Angle already designated as the pre-order bonus, he likely will not be in this pack, but fellow inductees Beth Phoenix and The Rock 'n' Roll Express may be included.

More news regarding which DLC characters may make their way into "WWE 2K18" should be made available soon and the game itself is due out on Oct. 17. However, fans who get the Deluxe and Collector's Editions can play as early as Oct. 13.