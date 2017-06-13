'WWE 2K18' Rumors: Will Next Installment of the Wrestling Game Franchise Be Released for the Nintendo Switch?

There could be a big change coming to the "WWE 2K" franchise this year, as a new rumor is hinting that "WWE 2K18" may be getting a new home.

Twitter courtesy of @WWEgames'WWE 2K18' is expected to be released sometime in the fall

Just recently, Austrian retail chain Libro put up a listing for the upcoming game, and interestingly enough, it suggested that the latest installment of the series will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, Gonintendo.com reported.

It appears as though the listing may have already been taken down, but wrestling fans who want to see it can check out the image shared over on NeoGAF by user "RBH."

As the same NeoGAF user noted, it has been a while since a WWE game was made available for a Nintendo platform, though there may be some reasons to believe that the upcoming title really is coming to the Switch.

For one, a 2K Sports game in the form of "NBA 2K18" is already set to be released for the Switch this year, so it would not be that unusual if the publisher decided to bring another one of its well-known franchises to the gaming platform.

It is also worth noting that a news release previously made available by Take-Two does not include the platforms that will support "WWE 2K18." It is unclear why the platforms were not listed, though if the Nintendo Switch is indeed one of them, it would make sense that developers will want to draw more attention to that and not just reveal it in a news release.

In related news, while the cover star of the upcoming wrestling game has not been named just yet, a recent report from Cageside Seats noted that former WWE Champion Seth Rollins is apparently expected to get the nod this time around.

An exact release date has not been announced just yet for "WWE 2K18," though it is expected to be made available sometime in the fall.