WWE Ex-Champion Bray Wyatt Divorce News: Wrestler's Wife Files for Divorce, Accuses Him of Cheating

Samantha Rotunda, the wife of WWE superstar Bray Wyatt, has reportedly filed for a divorce, as she accused the former World Champion of cheating on her with WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman. Jojo is the daughter of former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jose Offerman.

Wikimedia Commons/Megan Elice MeadowsBray Wyatt at WrestleMania XXX on 6 April 2014 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to reports, Bray has likewise asked for a counter-petition for divorce as well as an injunction toprevent his wife from publicly talking about their current situation. The wrestler had accused Samantha of spreading derogatory remarks about him in their community to ruin him.

When Samantha filed for the divorce in Florida, she said Bray had committed "adultery and misdeeds" by having an illicit affair with Jojo. The latter, a ring announcer and interviewer, first appeared on Total Divas and has been associated with the WWE for quite a while now. Although her name has not been specifically dragged into the divorce proceedings, Samantha's lawyer Ray Rafool has mentioned her in his statements, as he claimed he had phone records in his possession to prove that Bray has kept "continuous contact" with Jojo.

Meanwhile, Bray's attorney said in a statement: "I do represent Mr. Rotunda in his discussion of marriage case in Hernando County, Florida. As you know, these cases involve the private lives of the participants and sometimes unpleasant disputes. I would ask that you respect the privacy of both litigants in this matter and I have no other comments to make."

According to reports, Samantha has requested the court to grant her the ownership of their marital home. She has also asked the court to award her alimony and child support, as well as the custody of their two daughters, aged 4 and 6.

Samantha and Bray have reportedly not been living under the same roof since March, after he supposedly opted to leave their family.