WWE Extreme Rules 2017 News: Roman Reigns Beats Seth Rollins Ahead of Fatal 5-Way, Expected to Feud With Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns defeated his former The Shield teammate Seth Rollins, proving that he can walk away the winner from Fatal 5-Way match at the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Extreme Rules 2017.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Miguel Discart)Roman Reigns in the ring.

After working together in vain in a tag-team match against Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt, the long-time rivals met again in the ring during the Monday night Raw, this time against each other,

Reigns and Rollins traded blows in the gripping, action-packed showdown, but in the end, The Big Dog put The Architect to sleep with a spear.

This is a preview of what could happen at the Fatal 5-Way match at the WWE Extreme Rules 2017, where Reigns will again take on Reigns, Samoa Joe, Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor.

The five men are fighting for the right to take on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Great Balls of Fire in July. According to Bleacher Report, Reigns is expected to emerge the victor in the clash.

Braun Strowman, who was supposed to be the one to fight Lesnar, is not expected to come back until after six months following his injury, which means he won't likely interfere at the WWE Extreme Rules, allowing Reigns to win.

Per the abovementioned site, Lesnar and his manager Paul Heyman have always set their sights on Reigns, who is the only superstar to defeat The Undertaker other than The Beast Incarnate himself.

Heyman declared that Reigns is only the competition that Lesnar is actually interested in. The battle of the only two men who defeated The Dead Man will show who really is the best and the one to beat.

However, the abovementioned site believes that this will be the feud of the summer and will not be settled at the WWE Great Balls of Fire. If anything, it will only begin there.

Bleacher Report believes that Reigns and Lesnar could be the headliners at next year's Wrestlemania, the same event the two first clashed. With Strowman out of the summer, these two big men's feud is WWE's best bet.

WWE Extreme Rules 2017 will take place on Sunday, June 4.