WWE Extreme Rules Main Event News, Preview: Competitors of Five-Way Match Revealed

The road to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Universal Championship belt just got harder, as a Fatal 5-Way match at Extreme Rules has been announced. The winner will get a chance to face Brock Lesnar himself, with the universal title on the line.

Facebook/wweA promo image for "WWE Backlash" as the cover photo of the entertainment media company's official Facebook page.

Opening with the news that Braun Strowman has been injured and out of the running for the near future, the May 15 episode of WWE Raw made the surprise announcement that a match will be held to determine who has the right to fight Brock Lesnar at "Great Balls of Fire."

Kurt Angle, General Manager for WWE Raw, made the announcement on the last edition of Monday Night Raw that the chance to share the ring with The Beast is to be earned, and not given. Thus, even as Roman Reigns was the one to cast Braun Strowman to the sidelines for six months, he and four others will have to battle it out in this historic match, as announced by WWE.

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe will all try to be the last one standing as the Fatal 5-Way match goes underway at WWE Extreme Rules on June 4, according to Bleacher Report. The sole winner of this brutal event will have shown that he has what it takes to stand in the same ring as Brock Lesnar, who has gone unchallenged in over the month.

This match will also determine the card for the Universal Championship, and one of these five might just prevail over The Beast to wear the top belt that Raw can offer. First, however, one of them must emerge from the grueling trial at Extreme Rules and prove himself the best among five of Raw's top New Era talent.

The video below shows the segment of WWE Raw where Kurt Angle declares the five-way match for the chance to battle Brock Lesnar for the universal title.