WWE 'Great Balls of Fire' 2017 Fight Card, Preview: Who Will Compete Against Who?

Wikimedia Commons / Miguel Discart WWE Champ Brock Lesnar

Following this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, the lineup for the upcoming Great Balls of Fire event has finally become clear. The event is scheduled for Sunday and will see some of wrestling's biggest fighters pitted against each other in the ring.

For the Universal Championship, Brock Lesnar will face Samoa Joe, who grabbed the opportunity to challenge the current titleholder after his Fatal 5-Way Match win at Extreme Rules. This match is a first for both, as it is going to be the first time for Joe to face Lesnar, while it will be Lesnar's first title defense since winning the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33.

The Miz and Dean Ambrose, who previously faced off at Extreme Rules, will fight once again for the Intercontinental Championship. It was in the said event that Miz was able to snatch the championship away from Ambrose.

Meanwhile, Cesaro and Sheamus are set to face The Hardy Boyz for the Raw Tag Team Championship in a 30-Minute Iron Man Match. This fight is the second tag team Iron Man Match held in the history of WWE. The first one was in 2008 and it featured John Morrison and The Miz vs Jimmy Wang Yang and Shannon Moore, as the two teams faced each other in the ring for a fifteen-minute match.

For the women's division, Sasha Banks will go up against Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship Match. This will serve as Banks' first championship opportunity since losing in the Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match at WrestleMania 33.

Aside from the mentioned matches, Neville will compete against Akira Tozawa for the Cruiserweight Championship, which was initially negotiated by Titus O'Neil. The Ambulance Match will include matches between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt, and surprisingly Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 starts off at 8 p.m. EDT of July 9 on the WWE Network.