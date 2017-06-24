WWE Latest News: Triple H Names Seth Rollins as the Future of WWE

Triple H, whose real name is Paul Michael Levesque, has nothing but praise for his WrestleMania33 opponent, Seth Rollins. He said that the latter is apparently the future of WWE in many ways.

Wikimedia Commons/David SetoTriple H hoisting his WWE Championship in 2008.

"To stand in the ring with a guy as talented as Seth Rollins is, who's kind of the current and the future of WWE in many ways, it's hard to describe how that feels," Triple H said in a recent sit-down interview with Sky Sports, as cited by The Wrestling Inc.

Triple H said it is truly gratifying to witness Rollins from his humble beginnings to his present status — from the latter coming into the WWE, seeing his development in the Shield and seeing him come all the way to where he is now.

Triple H also shared some insights about Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe's battle for the Universal Title at the upcoming Great Balls of Fire. He said Lesnar is one of those once-in-a-lifetime athletes — a person who is 300 pounds, but moves incredibly fast and is undeniably strong and intense. Those things are what made Lesnar a WWE champion.

"But then again - Samoa Joe is a different level of athlete as well," Triple H continued. "I think it's going to be an interesting contest and, I think, if nothing else, you're going to see two bulls go at it. It will be very physical, to say the least - it always is with Brock Lesnar," the wrestler went on to say.

Meanwhile, Triple H invited Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather to appear on WWE Raw ahead of their much-awaited fight on Aug. 26, The Independent reported. If Mayweather accepts the invitation, it will be the second time he appears on WWE television after taking on The Big Show at WrestleMania 24. McGregor, on the other hand, has not responded yet.