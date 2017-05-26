WWE 'Money in the Bank' 2017 News: Shinsuke Nakamura Expresses Confidence in Winning the Ladder Fight

Fans are getting excited over the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view match scheduled for this June. Some names have already been dropped with regards to the participants, but more are expected to be revealed in the next few days.

Wikimedia Commons/ゾーヒョーShinsuke Nakamura will join the five other contenders in the WWE Money in the Bank match up this June.

According to Daily DDT, the confirmed matchups (at the moment) for the event are for the WWE Championship and for the Money in the Bank ladder match. The current champion, Jinder Mahal, will reportedly go head-to-head against Randy Orton for the WWE Championship belt. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin will all participate in the event's ladder match where they will be competing for a WWE Championship match contract.

Most of the interest in the upcoming matchup goes to Nakamura, a relatively new addition to the SmackDown roster. Some of the WWE fans are still unaware of his fighting style. The Japanese star recently made an effort to reach out to the fans by posting a short introduction about himself in the WWE Universe's Twitter account. Nakamura has also expressed his confidence in winning the matchup.

"For those of you who don't know me, I'm @ ShinsukeN... but you can call me Mr. MONEY IN THE BANK!" he wrote.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that Carmella will be fighting against the current champion, Naomi, in the SmackDown Women's Championship Match. Technically, Naomi's contender will be identified at the end of the Fatal Five-Way Match, but Carmella is said to be a shoo-in in the upcoming bout.

Rumors of a women's ladder match also continue to circulate. According to the claims, it is going to be Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Natalya and Tamina vying for the prize.

As for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match, it is allegedly going to be The Usos versus Breezango. The WWE is said to be planning another title match between the two fighters.

The WWE Money in the Bank event will take place at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sunday, June 18.