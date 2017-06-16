WWE Money in the Bank 2017 Predictions

Known as the sport where people get to watch competitors tear joints and break bones, WWE has an impressive lineup of events for this year. With the WWE Extreme Rules that just passed, fans are excited to see more of their champions. The WWE Money in the Bank is set to feature new stars. Set to happen on June 18, here are a few predictions for the upcoming event.

WWE/Handout via REUTERSWWE Money in the Bank to feature new stars Shinsuke Nakamura and Jinder Mahal

Aside from the usual form of competition, the WWE Money in the Bank is set to make history when they let women compete in the ladder matches. Fans are especially excited to see how the competitors will survive the ring, but women are nothing if not persistent and determined so there is good reason to look forward to the ladder matches.

Meanwhile, on the testosterone heavy side, WWE Money in the Bank 2017 will feature new stars like Shinsuke Nakamura and Jinder Mahal. At the same time, Randy Orton will be given a chance to get a rank up during the infamous Smack Down. He will be fighting to regain the championship title, but predictions are banking toward Mahal on winning. John Cena is set to return to the ring on July 4, and fans are really hoping to see him wrestle with Mahal instead of Orton.

CBS gives a quick rundown on what WWE insiders think about the June 18 event. For the men's ladder matches, Baron Corbin is the top pick against Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, and Nakamura. On the other hand, the top pick for the women's ladder match is Carmella, although some are also betting on Charlotte Flair. As to how Becky Lynch, Natalya, and Tamina hope to turn the tides toward them, fans will just have to wait and see if there is an unlikely underdog in the trio.