WWE News: Brock Lesnar, John Cena to Come Back?

WWE fans have long clamored for the return of wrestling's two biggest stars, Brock Lesnar and John Cena, to the wrestling arena. New developments point to a return of the two wrestling icons as they are now scheduled for some of the biggest upcoming WWE events this year.

Reuters/Danny MoloshokA photo of John Cena and Nikki Bella at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Brock Lesnar will be making an appearance on the June 12 "Monday Night Raw" show. Prior to that, the Beast Incarnate made his last ring appearance at WrestleMania 33, where he defeated Goldberg to earn the WWE Universal Championship title, according to the International Business Times.

The next scheduled showing for Brock Lesnar is supposed to be on the July 4 episode of "SmackDown Live," before this news came up. A challenger has come up to threaten to take the title belt away from him, as Samoa Joe qualified to contend for the belt after winning the main event of Extreme Rules 2017.

Joe proved his worth by disposing of Paul Heyman with a Coquina Clutch in the Extreme Rules 2017 main event, giving Lesnar no choice but to return to the stage in defense of the title.

While Joe's chances are slim, other qualified stars could prompt more appearances from Lesnar. Other contenders for the WWE Universal Championship include Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, who all have a legitimate shot at the title belt.

While John Cena is expected to make an appearance at a WWE show later this year, no details of any possible rivalry for the wrestling star has been announced as of this time. He could be paired with relative newcomers to boost their popularity, with Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens or Nakamura being cited as a possible feud for The Champ, according to Forbes.

It will be WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, however, who is expected to share the ring with Cena as the two are expected to eventually duke it out for the title belt.