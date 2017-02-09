WWE News: Goldberg Will Fight Kevin Owens on 'Fastlane' and Brock Lesnar at 'Wrestlemania'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Goldberg is on a roll as he recently accepted the fight against rival Brock Lesnar for Wrestlemania 33 and subsequently clinched another title match against Kevin Owens for the universal championship at World Wrestling Entertainment's Fastlane.

REUTERS/Scott AudetteWWE wrestlers Bin Wang of China and Wesley Blake during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida in November 30, 2016.

On the latest Monday Night Raw, WWE universal champion Owens went up to the ring alongside best buddy and United States Champion Chris Jericho, who brought with him his clipboard that contains the names of people who bother him, aka "the list."

Before Goldberg added his own name to "the list," Jericho wrote down New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. The National Football League star was recently dubbed as "greatest of all time," a title that Jericho had given himself previously.

A few moments after, Goldberg's entrance song played and the former world heavyweight champion joined Jericho and Owens in the ring. Goldberg interrupted the two to officially announce that he is accepting Lesnar's challenge at Wrestlemania 33.

However, Owens' confidence just added more entertainment for fans. He bragged about his title and went on to mock Goldberg, saying his match with Lesnar could be the undercard at Wrestlemania 33 since his match is going to be the main event.

Owens continued and asked if Goldberg knows why he is the longest-running universal champion title holder. Goldberg quickly responded saying it is because Owens had not faced him yet. Then Goldberg proceeded to tell Owens that he's got himself a match.

Jericho tried to stop Goldberg, saying the latter cannot just make up his own fight with Owens and he has to make it to "the list" first. With a sarcastic smirk, Goldberg grabbed the list and Jericho's pen and then proceeded to write down his name.

"Accepting a match for me against that maniac for my title is NOT having my back!" - @FightOwensFight #RAW pic.twitter.com/u6Us7M2954 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 7, 2017

When the match between Goldberg and Owens became a done deal as sealed by Jericho, the reigning universal champ could not hide his disappointment, which he carried until he and his best friend went backstage. Owens told Jericho, "Accepting a match for me against that maniac for my title is NOT having my back!"

Rumors suggests that Goldberg might defeat Owens in Fastlane so he can enter Wrestlemania 33 - and his fight against Lesnar - with a title belt of his own.

This is the second time Goldberg interrupted the two wrestlers, Owens and Jericho, while they were planning their way to Wrestlemania 33. Last week, Goldberg came uninvited to the Kevin Owens Show where he was also challenged by Paul Heyman to fight Lesnar who was not present when Heyman appeared.

WWE Fastlane happens on March 5 at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin while the 33rd Wrestlemania will take place on April 2 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.