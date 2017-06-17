WWE News: Is John Cena Joining 'Monday Night Raw?'

Fans of 16-time world champion John Cena were surprised when news about him being a free agent recently came out. Although he is set to return to "Smackdown Live" on July 4, fans will not see him for long because he is not a mainstay of the brand anymore. In fact, there are rumors that the popular fighter will soon be part of the "Monday Night Raw" roll.

Reuters/Danny MoloshokA photo of John Cena and Nikki Bella at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

In a video released by the WWE to promote Cena's return to "Smackdown Live," the company described Cena as a free agent and confirmed that he is no longer a permanent member of the brand. Cena is heading back to WWE for the holiday episode which will be held in Phoenix, allegedly because "Smackdown Live" needs a significant boost in its ratings. However, he will not be there for good.

Cena was last seen at WrestleMania 33, where he took down The Miz and Maryse with his fiancée Nikki Bella. Now that he is done with his out-of-ring commitments and is no longer with "Smackdown Live," rumor has it that Cena will join the roster of "Monday Night Raw."

Although Cena's name was not mentioned among those who headed to "Monday Night Raw" with Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Bray Wyatt and others at the WWE Superstar Shake-Up, speculations are rife that he might give "Monday Night Raw" a try - that is despite both "Smackdown Live" and "Monday Night Raw" having a claim on him as their own.

As of now, Cena has not yet confirmed where his next home will be. However, WWE fans speculate that the announcement will be made before SummerSlam, where he and Styles put on what is now known as the best match of 2016. According to reports, Cena will face off against Jinder Mahal at this year's SummerSlam for the WWE Championship, which is slated for August.