WWE News: Paige Teases Return to Ring Soon

Facebook/Paige WWE Paige has teased in an interview that she is returning to WWE soon.

A little more than a year since she last graced the ring, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Paige has announced that she may return to prove her wrestling prowess soon.

According to reports, Paige has said in an interview that she will return to WWE, and fans will see her engage in action once more as her CT scan results are encouraging. While the female wrestling superstar did not provide a specific timeline, her still avid fans have been elated over the news as the last time she was seen in a wrestling match was back in June last year.

Prior to her pronouncements in a recent interview, Paige had already been tweeting her Total Divas sisters about her return. In her recent interview, though, she hinted that her return will happen sooner rather than later.

To recall, Paige was last seen on WWE programming before the 2016 draft. While she was assigned to Monday Night Raw during the draft, she was never seen on the said program since then. In August last year, the female wrestling superstar's mother, Julia Hamer-Bevis, revealed that Paige was suffering from neck injury.

While it is already known that Paige has been suffering from scoliosis, it was revealed last year that her condition is actually more serious than initially thought. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the female wrestler may have suffered from permanent nerve damage, which weakens the right arm during its early stage. In October last year, Paige revealed that she finally underwent surgery, and full recovery was expected between six and nine months.

Although it can't be denied that Paige's disappearance from WWE is due to her neck injury, she was also suspended twice by the WWE over her violation of the company's wellness policy. While Paige's camp denied WWE's claims that the female wrestler was suspended because of the illegal substances found in her blood, WWE refuted their claims and insisted on their findings.