WWE News 2017: Renee Young Confirms Secret Marriage With Dean Ambrose

After speculations about their secret marriage made the rounds online, Canadian sports broadcaster and actress Renee Young has finally confirmed it: She and professional wrestler Dean Ambrose are married. Young confirmed the news on social media.

Facebook/DeanAmbrose Promotional photo for Dean Ambrose

Earlier this week, rumors about Young and Ambrose's secret marriage started to swirl around when Ambrose was spotted wearing a ring on Raw. Suspicions even grew stronger last night before SmackDown, when Young was also spotted wearing the same ring when she interviewed Daniel Bryan.

If the ring was not enough to confirm the rumors, pretty strong evidence was discovered by someone from the World Wrestling Entertainment universe recently. The anonymous WWE personality reportedly found a public record of Young and Ambrose in Washoe County, NV, which showed that they had filed a marriage application back in October last year.

Last night, Kevin Owens made an appearance on Talking Smack and congratulated Young. Since he did not state what he was congratulating the broadcaster for, Young and Shane McMahon seemed confused and the latter said, "I don't know if we're talking about that." Apparently, something was going on and it was hidden from the public eye.

Later that night, Young posted on Twitter, "Marriage is nice. Thanks for all the love," confirming that she and Ambrose are indeed married.

Before the news about their marriage came out, Young had revealed that she was getting death threats from the obsessed fans of Ambrose. Even Ambrose himself confirmed in a separate interview that he has many stalkers and that many of his fans are too invested in his relationship with Young. That is said to be the reason why they decided to keep their marriage under wraps.

Young and Ambrose's secret wedding stands in stark contrast to John Cena and Nikki Bella's engagement, which happened right before the eyes of WWE fans at the recently concluded WrestleMania 33.