WWE News: Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman to Fight Brock Lesnar Next

After defeating Goldberg in less than five minutes at WrestleMania 33 and becoming the new World Wrestling Entertainment Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar is reportedly being challenged by two great fighters vying for the most coveted Monday Night Raw belt.

Facebook/WrestleMania Brock Lesnar and Goldberg battled at Wrestlemania 33 earlier this month.

According to reports, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman are the favorites to seize the belt from the current champion. WWE fans speculate that both fighters are strong enough to give Lesnar his first loss since Survivor Series 2016.

While WWE has not yet confirmed the news, rumor has it that the company has already planted the seeds for Lesnar's future matches with the two fighting superstars. It can be recalled that in the recently concluded WrestleMania 33, all three of them were caught in WWE's biggest clash shortly after the conclusion of the fighting event.

Considering how Lesnar has been booked in recent years, it is safe to say that only a few WWE superstars can be considered good candidates to beat Lesnar. Since he returned to WWE five years ago, only a handful have been able to pin him clean — John Cena, Triple H and Goldberg. When he fought The Undertaker, even the wrestling legend failed to pin the current Universal Champion. In fact, during their match, The Undertaker suffered two losses and won just one match via a controversial submission.

WWE has reportedly chosen Reigns to be the next one to face Lesnar. For the last three years, Reigns has been put in the main event of WrestleMania. He seemed to have ended the career of The Undertaker at the WrestleMania 33, and he is currently rumored to be the next face of the wrestling company.

Because of Reigns' victory over The Undertaker, Paul Heyman believes pitting him against Lesnar would be great, especially since the only times that The Undertaker was defeated in WrestleMania were the times he fought Lesnar and Reigns.

Reigns could be headed for a match against the current Universal Champion at the main event of either WrestleMania 34 or Summer Slam 2017.