WWE News: Triple H Talks Rumors of Ronda Rousey Joining Professional Wrestling Scene

Speculations of Ronda Rousey having a match in the World Wrestling Entertainment or possibly even joining as a full-time star have been around since her surprise appearance at WrestleMania 31. Now, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has decided to comment on the prospect of the mixed martial arts superstar joining the professional wrestling scene.

Reuters/Ricardo Moraes Ronda Rousey celebrates after defeating Bethe Correia at UFC 190.

Speaking with CBS Sports, the former wrestler, who is now the executive vice president of talent, live events and creative for the company, said he is "unsure" what the future has in store for Rousey.

According to Levesque, the MMA superstar is in a transition period in her life and is currently in a great place. He added that she has a lot going on for her as is also getting married soon.

While marriage is certainly a priority for the 30-year-old Ultimate Fighting Championship star, she isn't one to put her career aside, especially with a promising deal on the horizon.

Rousey is expected to begin training with 205 Live's Brian Kendrick very soon and is well on her way to make a transition, despite the lack of an official announcement from WWE.

Rousey's debut in the professional wrestling scene is likely to be via a pay-per-view event. While most point to WrestleMania as the stage of choice, Levesque had a few ideas in mind on how to she will make her way to ring.

"I'm all about creating opportunities," he said. "That's what the Mae Young Classic is all about — creating opportunities for these women that they never had before. If Ronda Rousey wants that opportunity, I'd be happy to talk to her about it."

Levesque added that Rousey has been fascinated with their business for a long period of time. There are many similarities but there is also the lack of competitive drawbacks that comes with being in the UFC's elite tier of fighters.

So, if she does make the transition, what will WWE do with her? Could she be the next Brock Lesnar that many fans are so ecstatic about?