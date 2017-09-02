WWE No Mercy 2017 News: John Cena vs Roman Reigns Match Confirmed

Reuters/Keith Bedford John Cena poses for photographers during 'Arthur Ashe Kid's Day' at the U.S. Open in Flushing, New York Aug. 25, 2007.

John Cena and Roman Reigns will face each other at the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view event in September. The WWE confirmed the news earlier this week via Twitter.

A few days ago, WWE posted on its Twitter account: "EXCLUSIVE: @MikeRomeWWE has learned that @JohnCena & @WWERomanReigns will make their #WWENoMercy match OFFICIAL on #RAW TONIGHT!" The week prior to the announcement, Cena came back to Raw for the first time since he became part of SmackDown Live last April.

Cena and Reigns' match at the upcoming No Mercy PPV is one of the much awaited events in the history of WWE. According to reports, the company has been planning for this match since more than a year ago, when Reigns publicly challenged Cena on "Today" shortly after WrestleMania 32.

Back in July, both fighters also took swipes at each other on Twitter.

The exchange was started by Reigns, who tweeted on July 24: "Told y'all I'm The Big Fight. Heard Philly was a little quiet tonight, better bring their best when we return!!"

To this, Cena replied: "Pride... always comes before the fall. Don't get too far ahead of yourself young man. But if U want a Big Fight careful what u wish for..."

Putting an end to their exchange, Reigns tweeted: "Real tough guy on Twitter. If u want it, you know the way to MY Yard."

Meanwhile, it looks like the No Mercy event is going to be Cena's final PPV appearance for a while. Shortly after reports about his match against Reigns came out, it was reported that WWE would like the Cena vs Reigns match to continue for the following months to make up for Brock Lesnar's absence after the event. However, Cena said he would be unavailable to carry through after the No Mercy event because he would be busy filming for his new film, "Bumblebee."

WWE's No Mercy PPV will be held on Sept. 24.