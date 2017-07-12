WWE Paige and Fiancé Alberto Del Rio Rumors: Wrestler Investigated for Alleged Domestic Violence; Paige Defends Fiancée

Global Force Wrestling (GFW) champion Alberto Del Rio was recently investigated for alleged domestic violence. Meanwhile, Del Rio's fiancée, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Paige, has defended him on social media.

Wikimedia Commons/Ed Webster Alberto Del Rio is currently under investigation for an alleged domestic abuse incident.

Last Sunday, July 9, Del Rio, whose real name is José Alberto Rodriguez, was taken by authorities to be investigated regarding an alleged domestic violence incident that happened at a Florida airport, TMZ confirmed.

The Orlando Police Department was informed of the incident around 3 p.m. EDT, where Del Rio allegedly got rough with a female companion.

Del Rio and the said female companion were reportedly seen having an argument at the terminal. One of the witnesses said that an "altercation" broke out, which was when the authorities were called.

Fortunately for the champion wrestler, Del Rio was not arrested and no charges were filed. However, an investigation on his actions during the incident is still ongoing. The said victim from the altercation could not be identified by the police, however, some witnesses pointed out that it was his fiancée Paige that was with him.

Sometime later, Paige defended his fiancé on Twitter, explaining that there was a third party involved in the incident and that it was them who contacted police.

"WE got the cops involved. I'm crying cuz I found out bad fam news & a lady tries take a pic. She gets angry throws a drink on @PrideOfMexico," her tweet reads.

However, new evidence suggests that Paige's tweet does not represent what really happened at the terminal over the weekend.

An audio recording was obtained where an emotional Paige can be heard saying, "Stay out of my life. Leave me the f**k alone."

The source of the audio recording is a major wrestling fan who is said to have recognized Del Rio and Paige arguing at the Orlando International Airport in Florida last Sunday.

Del Rio can be heard on the recording telling Paige to call the authorities and later saying, "I'm pressing charges against you."

Neither Paige or Del Rio has given a new statement.