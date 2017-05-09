WWE Rumors 2017: Braun Strowman Out for Four to Eight Weeks

Braun Strowman has slowly become one of the most popular wrestlers in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in the past few months, but his climb to the top may have to wait because he's going to be on the sidelines for a while.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Miguel Discart)Braun Strowman in April 2016.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, Strowman is expected to miss four to eight weeks of action due to an undisclosed injury.

"Braun's character on TV is supposedly suffering from a torn rotator cuff — even though he's been wrestling Roman Reigns in street fights on the UK/European tour — and his injury angle was furthered at the TV taping tonight to officially give him time to get fixed up," Satin said in his report.

"Strowman came out in a sling to wrestle Kalisto, but Reigns quickly interrupted. The segment ended with Roman hitting Braun's arm with a steel chair on the steps," he continued.

That means he's going to miss "Extreme Rules" next month. He's expected to headline the Raw-exclusive event with Roman Reigns. Now, the WWE will have to find someone else to face Reigns.

A lot of observers believe that Strowman will fight Brock Lesnar for the Universal championship belt in "Great Balls of Fire" on July 9 as well. But the WWE may have to change their plans if Strowman is out for an extended period of time. It may be too soon to bring him back.

Interestingly, Cageside Seats' Randall Ortman has reported that Strowman hasn't been ruled out of "Great Balls of Fire" yet, but he said Lesnar will face a different opponent on that show. He should be available for "SummerSlam," though, if he recovers in two months.

If Strowman can't fight Lesnar at "Great Balls of Fire," the WWE may have to let the champion fight against Reigns, Seth Rollins or Finn Balor instead. That's not a bad list at all.