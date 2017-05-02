WWE Rumors 2017: Chris Jericho to Drop the US Championship Belt This Week?

Rumors are rife that the newly hailed World Wrestling Entertainment United States Championship winner, Chris Jericho, could drop his recently acquired belt this week to prioritize his band's month-long tour.

REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniChris Jericho and the band Fozzy performs at the 3rd annual Golden Gods awards in Los Angeles, April 20, 2011.

Jericho is the lead singer of the heavy metal band named Fozzy. For the entire month of May, Jericho and his band is set to go across the United States for a concert tour which will make it impossible for him to maintain a regular appearance in WWE SmackDown.

While Jericho lost to BFF-turned-enemy Kevin Owens during WrestleMania 33 early last month, the former was able to snatch the belt during a rematch at the recently concluded WWE Payback event which was held last April 30. It took 17 minutes and 55 seconds before Jericho defeated Owens by submission.

On Tuesday, Jericho is set to step inside the SmackDown Live ring fresh from his recent win against Owens. However, rumors are also rife that it is also the night when he is most likely to give up the United States Championship belt since Fozzy will kick off their concert tour this Friday.

In reality, it will be impossible for Jericho to maintain or defend the title since his band's schedule clearly shows they have concerts scheduled on several Tuesdays (SmackDown Live airs every Tuesday) for the entire month of May plus more shows on June 11, 13, and 24.

According to other reports, another WWE star, AJ Styles, has been listed to challenge Jericho for the United States Championship title at SmackDown's Backlash event on Sunday, May 21 at Rosemont, Illinois. However, Fozzy is billed for a performance on the same date at Morgantown, West Virginia.

On the other hand, Cageside Seats rounded up the other current WWE rumors. One of those include the possibility of Jinder Mahal winning the World Championship belt from Randy Orton during the Backlash event.