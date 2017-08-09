WWE Rumors 2017: Is Brock Lesnar Leaving the WWE for Another Run in the UFC?

(Photo: Reuters/Joshua Dahl-USA TODAY Sports)

The upcoming Fatal 4-Way between Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman for the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Universal championship title at "SummerSlam" is already one of the most anticipated pro wrestling matches in years. But a certain stipulation has made the match even more interesting.

Actually, it's not a match stipulation since it involves only Lesnar, but Paul Heyman promised that both he and Lesnar will leave the WWE if the Universal champion loses the belt at "SummerSlam."

Of course, they may have made that promise to spice things up. However, a number of fans believe Lesnar is getting ready to leave the WWE to re-sign with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The timing seems right since Heyman added in that stipulation a couple of days after newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones called out Lesnar during his post-fight interview. According to the Associated Press, Lesnar responded by saying "be careful what you wish for, young man."

A superfight between the two will be interesting, but according to reports, Lesnar's contract with the WWE will run until April 2018. So a potential fight won't happen until after "WrestleMania 34."

Once again the timing is right. Lesnar was suspended for a year by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after he failed two drug tests after UFC 200, and since he retired in the middle of the suspension, he would have to serve six more months of suspension before he could get back inside the octagon.

In any case, a number of observers believe the WWE wants Lesnar to face Kurt Angle in the future, and they are probably saving that for "WrestleMania 34." However, the Fatal 4-Way at "SummerSlam" is going to be the biggest match of the year because of the wrestlers involved and one of the challengers may become the new WWE Universal champion.