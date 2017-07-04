WWE Rumors 2017: Kurt Angle to Return for SummerSlam or Survivor Series?

Wikimedia Commons/U.S. Navy At sea aboard USS Enterprise (CVN 65) Dec. 19, 2003 — Professional World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) celebrity Kurt Angle signs autographs for ship's crew members.

The WWE rumor mill turns up another reveal as a possible return by Kurt Angle could be coming sooner than expected. The wrestling icon could take part in events as near as SummerSlam or the Survivor Series, according to reports.

The general manager for WWE Raw may look to be shedding the suit and tie soon, as his return to the ring could be coming much sooner than expected, according to rumors. Speculations around the entertainment network have it that WWE, or Angle himself for that matter, will not be willing to sit his return out until the WrestleMania 34 event, according to Cageside Seats.

If these reports turn out to be accurate, the WWE Hall of Famer may be lacing up wrestling boots as soon as the closest Pay-Per-View event comes up. With WrestleMania 34 still long ways away, at April next year, speculators feel that WWE will not be holding off Angle's return for that length of time.

With WWE SummerSlam, the second biggest PPV event in this year's schedule, which is coming up on Aug. 20, the interval looks to be just right for the wrestler's return to the ring. Recent reports hint that the Olympic gold medalist may be aiming to get his matches scheduled in less than two months, according to Sportskeeda.

The Survivor Series could be another venue for a comeback of the WWE veteran. While it is more than a few months away, on Nov. 19 this year, the event has made headlines last year with the return of Goldberg. Kurt Angle could be looking to make a flashy entrance in the same way.

Kurt Angle has been appointed by Vince McMahon himself as General Manager of Monday Night Raw, taking up the post vacated by Mick Foley. Angle has been manning the managerial side of the WWE brand as soon as WrestleMania 33 concluded last year.

He has been a competent RAW executive, but fans will be looking forward to him facing off the likes of Corey Graves in the ring once more.